Winter Weather Advisory issued April 20 at 1:57PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

on ridge tops and elevations above passes, and 2 to 5 inches

below. Winds gusting to around 30 MPH.

* WHERE…South Hills/Albion Mountains, Marsh and Arbon

Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Blackfoot

Mountains, Caribou Range, and Big Hole Mountains, including

Malad and Pine Creek Passes.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.