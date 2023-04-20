Winter Weather Advisory issued April 20 at 3:28AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
on ridge tops and elevations above passes and up to 5 inches
below. Winds gusting to around 25 mph.
* WHERE…South Hills/Albion Mountains, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou
Range, and Big Hole Mountains, including Malad and Pine Creek
Passes.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.