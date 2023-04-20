Winter Weather Advisory issued April 20 at 8:39PM MDT until April 21 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches, with some locations seeing 5 to 7 inches.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.