Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 1:46PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not
limited to Albion and Almo.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.