Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 8:20 PM
Published 1:46 PM

Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 1:46PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not
limited to Albion and Almo.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content