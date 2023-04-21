Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 1:46PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Raft River Valley including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

