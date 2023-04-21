Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 1:46PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Raft River Valley including but
not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.