Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 3:26AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Blowing snow above 6,000 feet
elevation could lead to reduced visibility. Unsecured objects
may be blown around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.