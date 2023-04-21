Winter Storm Warning issued April 21 at 1:51PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches above 6500 feet MSL and up to 2 inches below 6500 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration
Summit.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.