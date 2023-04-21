Winter Storm Warning issued April 21 at 3:14AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a foot

or more at elevations above pass level, and 4 to 8 inches

below. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Emigration Pass.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.