Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 1:51PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches

above 6500 feet MSL and up to 2 inches below 6500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.