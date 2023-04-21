Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 2:33PM MDT until April 21 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph in the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute over Teton Pass,
Salt Pass, and the canyons. Togwotee Pass could also be slick
with snowfall at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If you have plans in the backcountry,
including snowmobiling, skiing, or hiking, please check the
latest backcountry forecast from the Bridger Teton Avalanche
Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.