Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 2:33PM MDT until April 21 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph in the higher elevations.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute over Teton Pass,

Salt Pass, and the canyons. Togwotee Pass could also be slick

with snowfall at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If you have plans in the backcountry,

including snowmobiling, skiing, or hiking, please check the

latest backcountry forecast from the Bridger Teton Avalanche

Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.