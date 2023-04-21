Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 6:04AM MDT until April 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches. Periods of slush and snow covered roads

making for variable road conditions.

* WHERE…Dixie, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, Lolo Pass,

and Williams Creek Summit.

* WHEN…From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to noon MDT /11

AM PDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.