Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 6:10AM MDT until April 21 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
some locations seeing 5 to 7 inches.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.