Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 1:56 PM
Published 6:10 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 21 at 6:10AM MDT until April 21 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
some locations seeing 5 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content