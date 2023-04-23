Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 2:14PM MDT until April 25 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Monday to 3 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

