Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 2:14PM MDT until April 25 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Monday to 3 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.