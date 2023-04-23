Winter Weather Advisory issued April 23 at 2:26PM MDT until April 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches

above 6500 feet MSL and up to 2 inches below 6500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.