Winter Weather Advisory issued April 23 at 2:26PM MDT until April 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches

above 7000 feet MSL and up to 3 inches below 7000 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Lost River Range.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.