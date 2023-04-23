Winter Weather Advisory issued April 23 at 2:32PM MDT until April 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of up to 1 inch in Salmon, 3 to 8 inches elsewhere. Northerly
winds gusting as high as 35 mph at Gilmore Summit will generate
blowing and drifting snow which will reduce visibility less
than one mile at times.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.