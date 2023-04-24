Skip to Content
Published 2:35 PM

Special Weather Statement issued April 24 at 2:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles south of Southeast Inl to 7 miles
northeast of Taber to near Moreland to near Fort Hall Eagle Lodge to
Portneuf Gap. Movement was northeast at 25 to 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph, pea- to marble-sized hail, and
a quick burst of 0.15 to 0.25 inches of rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rigby, Blackfoot Reservoir, Ririe Reservoir,
Lorenzo, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon,
Inkom, Menan, Ririe, Roberts, Firth, Lewisville, Rose and Fort Hall
Putnam Lodge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

National Weather Service

