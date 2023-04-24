Special Weather Statement issued April 24 at 9:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 938 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 12 miles
south of Terreton that is stationary.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail and moderate to
heavy rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Moderate to heavy rainfall will create low visibility and
ponding of water. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs
and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor
objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Atomic City, Central Inl, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, East Butte
and Big Southern Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may
lead to localized flooding or ponding of water. Slow down and do not
drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.