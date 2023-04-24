Special Weather Statement issued April 24 at 9:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 938 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 12 miles

south of Terreton that is stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail and moderate to

heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Moderate to heavy rainfall will create low visibility and

ponding of water. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs

and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor

objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Atomic City, Central Inl, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, East Butte

and Big Southern Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may

lead to localized flooding or ponding of water. Slow down and do not

drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.