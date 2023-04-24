Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 12:40PM MDT until April 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 with gusts up to 50 mph will develop

across the region this afternoon.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.