Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 12:40PM MDT until April 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 with gusts up to 50 mph will develop
across the region this afternoon.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.