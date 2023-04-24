Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 12:40PM MDT until April 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Copper Basin. Including
Monida Pass on Interstate 15 at the Idaho-Montana border.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

