Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 2:28AM MDT until April 25 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Monday to 3 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Weakened trees and large branches may drop to the
ground.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.