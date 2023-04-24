Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 2:28AM MDT until April 25 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Weakened trees and large branches may drop to the ground. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT…West wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.