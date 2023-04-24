Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 2:28AM MDT until April 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Copper Basin. It also

includes Monida Pass on Interstate 15 at the Idaho-Montana

border.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty wind could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.