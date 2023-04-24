Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 2:28AM MDT until April 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Copper Basin. It also
includes Monida Pass on Interstate 15 at the Idaho-Montana
border.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty wind could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.