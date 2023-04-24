Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 12:45PM MDT until April 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow above 6500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches

mainly at higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph may

result in blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.