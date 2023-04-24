Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 12:45PM MDT until April 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches across higher

elevations and passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph

resulting in blowing and drifting.

* WHERE…Lost River Range.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.