Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 2:39AM MDT until April 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
above 6500 feet MSL and up to 2 inches below 6500 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. Blowing snow will reduce visibility
in places such as Interstate 15 through Monida Pass.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.