Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 3:11PM MDT until April 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in
the Tetons, and 2 to 4 inches in the Gros Ventres.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over Teton and
Togwotee Passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow will occur through sunset
today.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.