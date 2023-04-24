Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 3:43AM MDT until April 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Locally higher amounts up to 10 inches expected in the Tetons.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over Teton and

Togwotee Passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the

evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow will occur today. Heavy

snow will be possible over the Tetons this afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.