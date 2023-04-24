Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 5:55PM MDT until April 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional overnight snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches in the Tetons, and 1 to 3 inches in the Gros Ventres.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over Teton and

Togwotee Passes. The hazardous conditions could impact both the

Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Most of the snow will fall prior to late

Monday evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.