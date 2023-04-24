Winter Weather Advisory issued April 24 at 7:37AM MDT until April 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to 1 inch in Salmon, 3 to 8 inches elsewhere. Northerly

winds gusting as high as 35 mph at Gilmore Summit will generate

blowing and drifting snow which will reduce visibility less

than one mile at times.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93

Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.