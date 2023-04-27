Flood Warning issued April 27 at 12:49PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.

* WHEN…From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Water will encroach onto portions of the

bike and walking trail next to the river in Sacajawea Park in

Pocatello.

At 8.5 feet, Sections of Sacajawea Park will be under water and

the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek near Inkom

may also be over its banks.

At 9.2 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural land and pasture

will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is

likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the

Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello.

At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches near the

river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 7.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to gradually rise to an

eventual crest of 10.9 feet on or around Saturday, May 06.

Stay tuned for updates as the timing of this crest may

change.

– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

11.1 feet on 02/01/1911.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood