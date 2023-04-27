Flood Warning issued April 27 at 12:49PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.
* WHEN…From this afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Water will encroach onto portions of the
bike and walking trail next to the river in Sacajawea Park in
Pocatello.
At 8.5 feet, Sections of Sacajawea Park will be under water and
the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek near Inkom
may also be over its banks.
At 9.2 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural land and pasture
will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is
likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the
Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello.
At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches near the
river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 7.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to gradually rise to an
eventual crest of 10.9 feet on or around Saturday, May 06.
Stay tuned for updates as the timing of this crest may
change.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.1 feet on 02/01/1911.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood