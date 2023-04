A cold front is moving down the Snake plain impacting the Arco desert as well as the Upper and Lower Snake plain zones. Look for northerly gusts of 40 to 50 mph into early evening. Expect blowing dust as well, which will impact visibility. High profile vehicle will be impacted as well.

