Wind Advisory issued April 27 at 1:40AM MDT until April 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains,
Raft River Region, Beaverhead-Lemhi Highlands, and the Lost
River Valley.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.