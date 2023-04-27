Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:41 PM

Wind Advisory issued April 27 at 2:41PM MDT until April 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains,
Raft River Region, Beaverhead-Lemhi Highlands, and the Lost
River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT This Evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content