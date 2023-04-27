Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued April 27 at 5:50PM MDT until April 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Arco Desert, Upper and Lower Snake Plain, Marsh/Albion
Highlands, Eastern Oneida Region including INL, Fort Hall,
Craters of the Moon and the cities of Rexburg, Idaho Falls,
Blackfoot, Inkom, Mccammon, Downey, Malad, Preston and
Thatcher.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT This Evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Blowing dust is likely which will lower visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Slow down if visibility
is restricted.

National Weather Service

