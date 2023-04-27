Wind Advisory issued April 27 at 5:50PM MDT until April 27 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Arco Desert, Upper and Lower Snake Plain, Marsh/Albion

Highlands, Eastern Oneida Region including INL, Fort Hall,

Craters of the Moon and the cities of Rexburg, Idaho Falls,

Blackfoot, Inkom, Mccammon, Downey, Malad, Preston and

Thatcher.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MDT This Evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Blowing dust is likely which will lower visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Slow down if visibility

is restricted.