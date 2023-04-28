Flood Warning issued April 28 at 12:26PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 8.5 feet, Sections of Sacajawea Park will be under
water and the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek
near Inkom may also be over its banks.
At 9.2 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural land and pasture
will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is
likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the
Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello.
At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches near the
river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.
At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur
from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur
along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the
Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel
beginning at Sacajawea Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 8.6 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to gradually rise to an
eventual crest of 10.6 feet on or around Wednesday, May 03.
Stay tuned for updates as the timing of this crest may
change.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.7 feet on 01/09/1973.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood