Flood Warning issued April 30 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land
will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding
will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portneuf
Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete
channel beginning at Sacajawea Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:45 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 9.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:45 PM MDT Sunday was 9.5 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2
feet Tuesday morning. It will then rise to 10.6 feet Friday
evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.5 feet on 05/03/2006.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood