Flood Warning issued April 30 at 2:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1:15 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 4.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river will continue to fluctuate around flood
stage of 4.1 feet through mid week.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.0 feet on 02/11/2007.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood