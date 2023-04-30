Skip to Content
Flood Warning issued April 30 at 2:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1:15 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 4.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river will continue to fluctuate around flood
stage of 4.1 feet through mid week.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.0 feet on 02/11/2007.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

National Weather Service

