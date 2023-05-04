Special Weather Statement issued May 4 at 5:14AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

An upper level low will bring mostly mountain snow with southerly upslope flow. Look for 4 to 12 inches of snow mainly above 8000 feet in the Sun Valley Region and Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin. Though snow will start later today, snow levels will start around 9500 ft. Snow levels will drop to around 6000 feet by Friday morning. The bulk of the snow will be Friday. Galena Summit will likely get 2 to 4 inches of snow. Heavy, wet snow up to around 1 inch is possibly in lower elevations, especially on Friday morning.

