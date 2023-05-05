Flood Warning issued May 5 at 11:25AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land
will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding
will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef
Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete
channel beginning at Sacajawea Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM MDT Friday was 10.2 feet.
– Forecast…The river will hover around its current level for
the next few days and likely climb to around 10.5 feet by
later this weekend.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.1 feet on 02/01/1911.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood