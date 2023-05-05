Flood Warning issued May 5 at 11:42AM MDT until May 7 at 5:34AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…The river is forecast to hover near, but just below, flood

stage through the weekend. Additional rainfall today and this

weekend could cause the river to climb back into minor flooding at

any time however.

* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.

* WHEN…Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Street flooding will occur along Cedar, War

Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey

and Riverview drive in Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is

inaccessible. Water may be over some secondary roads in West

Ketchum (Wood River Drive). Gimlet subdivision will have flooding

issues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 4.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 4.5 feet Sunday,

May 7.

– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

5.0 feet on 06/07/2010.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood