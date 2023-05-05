Flood Warning issued May 5 at 11:42AM MDT until May 7 at 5:34AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…The river is forecast to hover near, but just below, flood
stage through the weekend. Additional rainfall today and this
weekend could cause the river to climb back into minor flooding at
any time however.
* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.
* WHEN…Until early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Street flooding will occur along Cedar, War
Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey
and Riverview drive in Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is
inaccessible. Water may be over some secondary roads in West
Ketchum (Wood River Drive). Gimlet subdivision will have flooding
issues.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 4.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 4.5 feet Sunday,
May 7.
– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.0 feet on 06/07/2010.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood