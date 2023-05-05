Flood Warning issued May 5 at 12:12PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring. Downata Hot Springs Road near

Marsh Creek is flooded.

* WHERE…Marsh Creek near McCammon.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Near bankfull from Downata Hot Springs to

the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of lowland

flooding possible along with ponding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:15 AM MDT Friday the stage was 4.8 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 5.6 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.9 feet on 02/14/2014.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood