Flood Warning issued May 6 at 11:59AM MDT until May 8 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding in low-lying areas and small streams caused by
snowmelt and expected rain continues.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Bannock.
* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1150 AM MDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in
the warned area.
– Slightly cooler temperatures this weekend will help slow
snowmelt, but any rain on snow will speed it up again.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Inkom.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media when you can
do so safely.