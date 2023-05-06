Flood Warning issued May 6 at 12:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible

from Pebble Creek to Inkom.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:15 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:15 AM MDT Saturday was 4.1 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.2

feet this afternoon. It will remain at this level for much of

the upcoming week.

– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.5 feet on 02/22/2017.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood