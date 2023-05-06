Flood Warning issued May 6 at 12:05PM MDT until May 7 at 5:34AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.

* WHEN…Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Street flooding will occur along Cedar, War

Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey

and Riverview drive in Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is

inaccessible. Water may be over some secondary roads in West

Ketchum (Wood River Drive). Gimlet subdivision will have flooding

issues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:45 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.5 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to stay around 4.5 feet for

much of the upcoming week.

– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

5.1 feet on 05/26/2018.

