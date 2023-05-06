Flood Warning issued May 6 at 12:15PM MDT until May 7 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Caribou.
* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1204 PM MDT, gage reports indicated flooding due to
snowmelt is already occurring in the warned area.
– The Blackfoot River gage above Blackfoot Reservoir near Henry
is in the minor flooding stage and continues to rise.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.