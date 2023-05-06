Flood Warning issued May 6 at 12:22PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…The river is forecast to hover near, but just below, flood

stage through the weekend. Additional rainfall this weekend could

cause the river to climb back into minor flooding at any time

however.

* WHERE…Little Wood River above High Five Creek near Carey.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.9 feet, Near bankfull above Little Wood Reservoir

and up Muldoon Creek. Camping sites near the stream’s edge may

have water in them. Other creeks and streams in the area may be

approaching bankfull.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:45 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.6 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 5.4 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.6 feet on 04/17/2011.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood