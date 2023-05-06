Flood Warning issued May 6 at 12:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring. Downata Hot Springs Road near
Marsh Creek is flooded.
* WHERE…Marsh Creek near McCammon.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Near bankfull from Downata Hot Springs to
the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of lowland
flooding possible along with ponding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:15 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.9 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 5.6 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.9 feet on 02/14/2014.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood