Flood Warning issued May 7 at 1:22PM MDT until May 8 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding due to rain and melting snow continues along Rapid
Creek.
* WHERE…Rapid Creek and Inkom in central Bannock County.
* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas continues
along Rapid Creek.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 113 PM MDT, local law enforcement and National Weather
Service survey teams reported flooding continues along Rapid
Creek, especially in the Inkom area, affecting several homes,
businesses, yards, and roads. I-15 business loop through
Inkom remains closed. Maintenance of sand bag barriers
continues.
– With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some
precipitation forecast, flooding is expected to continue over
the next several days.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Inkom.
– For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.