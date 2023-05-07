Flood Warning issued May 7 at 1:49PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1:15 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 3.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to slowly rise this week.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.