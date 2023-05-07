Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:00 PM
Published 1:49 PM

Flood Warning issued May 7 at 1:49PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1:15 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 3.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to slowly rise this week.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content