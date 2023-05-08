Flood Warning issued May 8 at 1:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE…Bear River at Border.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.5 feet, Water may begin to cover portions of

Danish Avenue east of Dingle. Near 10.5 feet in stage is where the

flat horizontal concrete footings of bridge become inundated

(water still flows under bridge uninhibited).

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:30 PM MDT Monday the stage was 8.3 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 12:30 PM MDT Monday was 8.3 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.7

feet early Friday afternoon. It will then rise to 9.1 feet

late Monday morning. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

– Flood stage is 7.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.9 feet on 05/11/1952.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood